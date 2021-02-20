Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.