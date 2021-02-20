Electroneum Trading Down 20.4% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $124.00 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

