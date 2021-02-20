Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$2.07. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 432,235 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.56.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

