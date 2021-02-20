Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$2.07. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 432,235 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.56.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

