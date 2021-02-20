Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,445. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.