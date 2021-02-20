Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

