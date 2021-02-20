Elitium Price Tops $5.80 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00010144 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and $390,189.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.85 or 0.00848568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.11 or 0.04900662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018296 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

