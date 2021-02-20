Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0096

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $402,487.36 and $191.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.36 or 0.03435834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027187 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,036,139 coins and its circulating supply is 41,984,807 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

