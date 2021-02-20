Elrond ERD Price Down 0.8% This Week (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

