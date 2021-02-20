ELYSIA (EL) Hits Market Cap of $8.09 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $865,673.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.00423384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00077441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.00388872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00163177 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars.

