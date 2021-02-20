Elysian Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $116,765.01 and $78,563.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00787963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.17 or 0.04670226 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

