Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Emerson Electric worth $132,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

