Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 1.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 22,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 19,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

