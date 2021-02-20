Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.18 and traded as high as C$8.24. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 897,746 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

