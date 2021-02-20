Energo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,646.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Energo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $246,960.39 and approximately $9,646.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

