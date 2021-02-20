Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.86.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target (up previously from C$7.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ERF opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.32%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

