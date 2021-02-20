Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Enphase Energy worth $1,113,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.