Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Trading Up 100.2%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) shares rose 100.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,657,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 567,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

