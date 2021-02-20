Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.69 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.