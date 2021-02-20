EOS (EOS) Market Cap Achieves $4.82 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $3.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00008914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,213,485 coins and its circulating supply is 950,713,073 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.