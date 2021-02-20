EOSDT (EOSDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,225.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $25,225.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

