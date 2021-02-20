Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Equitrans Midstream worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

