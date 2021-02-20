Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

