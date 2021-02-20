ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.25 million and $68,634.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.29 or 0.00828197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056789 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.63 or 0.04794679 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.