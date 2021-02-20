Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0035

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $28,686.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.48 or 0.00817945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.04982697 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

