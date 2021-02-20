Essentia Trading Up 97.5% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 156.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Essentia has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $410,431.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

