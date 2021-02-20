Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

