Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

EPRT stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

