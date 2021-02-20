Ether Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $72,881.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $516,418.78 and approximately $72,881.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.87 or 0.03521737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00028066 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,140,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,111,006 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

