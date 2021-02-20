Ethereum Gold Trading Up 27.3% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $321,663.60 and approximately $77.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

ETG is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.