Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 17,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 219,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a market cap of £18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

