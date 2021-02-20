ETHplode Achieves Market Cap of $43,365.10 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $43,365.10 and $33.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.48 or 0.00817945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.04982697 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,879,586 coins and its circulating supply is 43,765,485 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

