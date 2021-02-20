EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $91,951.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $129,891.48 and approximately $91,951.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

