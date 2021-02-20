EventChain Price Up 133.6% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 133.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $24,832.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

