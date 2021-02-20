Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 40.9% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,049,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,375,419 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

