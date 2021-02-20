ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $19,987.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00307206 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00041349 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

