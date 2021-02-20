Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.14 and traded as high as C$10.64. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 20,456 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on XTC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$416.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$29,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,279,685. Insiders sold 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $468,989 over the last three months.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.