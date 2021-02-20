Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.0392

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $20,251.92 and $7.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,005.86 or 0.03506295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00416137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $714.72 or 0.01249340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00467244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.92 or 0.00426383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00299559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.