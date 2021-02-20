Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Expanse has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $112,201.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,296.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.39 or 0.03535577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00416393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $713.73 or 0.01267824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00465685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.52 or 0.00427249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

