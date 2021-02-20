Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 68,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $59,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Expedia Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

