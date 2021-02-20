Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

