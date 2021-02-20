Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

