Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

