Faceter Tops One Day Volume of $784.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $360,921.30 and approximately $784.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.95 or 0.04681685 BTC.

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

