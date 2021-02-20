Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Critical Analysis

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 7 0 2.88 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $505.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than QDM International.

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.64, meaning that its share price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 10.70 $236.41 million $8.55 55.42 QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29% QDM International N/A N/A -3,802.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats QDM International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available. The company offers standard telemedicine care for non-life-threatening situations, including acute illness or injury care; dermatology examinations of rashes and lesions; diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or referral; administering scheduled medications; prescribing non-narcotic medications through e-prescription directly to the student's designated pharmacy; mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems; and consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues. The company was formerly known as 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. and changed its name to QDM International Inc. in April 2020. QDM International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.