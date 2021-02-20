FansTime (FTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $849,534.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $849,534.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

