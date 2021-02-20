FansTime Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 56% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $970,252.17 and $851,674.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

