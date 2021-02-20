Fantasy Sports Price Up 126% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $129,847.93 and approximately $110.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

