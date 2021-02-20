FantasyGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,805.75 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $158,805.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 140% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00397748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026643 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.