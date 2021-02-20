Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.33

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.33 and traded as high as $26.83. Fanuc shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 406,336 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanuc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

