Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading 2% Higher

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

